Wall Street's Dips Amid Middle East Concerns

Wall Street experienced a downturn Tuesday as apprehensions about peace in the Middle East overshadowed prior optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 108.6 points at the opening, settling at 46,099.86, reflecting a 0.24% loss.

Similarly, the S&P 500 declined by 28.9 points to 6,552.09, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a fall of 139.2 points, landing at 21,807.597.

(With inputs from agencies.)