Wall Street's Dips Amid Middle East Concerns
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday due to renewed worries over Middle East tensions. The Dow Jones fell by 108.6 points, the S&P 500 by 28.9 points, and the Nasdaq by 139.2 points, despite President Trump's decision to delay actions against Iran's power grid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street experienced a downturn Tuesday as apprehensions about peace in the Middle East overshadowed prior optimism.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 108.6 points at the opening, settling at 46,099.86, reflecting a 0.24% loss.
Similarly, the S&P 500 declined by 28.9 points to 6,552.09, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a fall of 139.2 points, landing at 21,807.597.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Approval Plummets Amid Iran Conflict and Fuel Price Surge
From Paisa to Priceless: Kashmir's Heartfelt Auction for Iran Relief
Pakistan: The Key Mediator in U.S.-Iran Peace Talks?
Iran Unmoved by US Dialogues: Envoy Labels Talks as Market Manipulation
Market Shock: Half a Billion Dollar Bet Before Trump's Iran Decision