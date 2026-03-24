Sebi Proposes Gift Cards for Mutual Fund Investments

In a significant move to enhance financial inclusion, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed the introduction of gift cards or prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) for mutual fund investments.

According to Sebi, these instruments would enable individuals to gift prepaid cards, which can be used by recipients to purchase mutual fund units. This initiative is aimed at bringing new investors into the mutual fund space.

The proposed PPIs will have a cap of Rs 50,000 per investor annually and can be funded exclusively through electronic bank transfers or UPI from Indian banks. Public feedback on this proposal is sought until April 14.