Gujarat Government Assures Fuel Availability Amid West Asia Crisis Rumors

The Gujarat government has reassured its citizens of an adequate supply of petrol and diesel, dispelling rumors of shortages linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis. Addressing concerns, the state's Department of Food and Civil Supplies emphasized the central government's role in ensuring consistent fuel availability across the region.

Additional Chief Secretary Mona Khandhar urged the public not to panic or form long queues at petrol stations. She highlighted efforts to enhance commercial LPG distribution, particularly in areas lacking PNG networks. The government plans to increase LPG quotas for semi-essential sectors, including industrial canteens and agro-processing units.

Authorities are also advancing the city's gas network expansion, with quicker permissions for new connections. The Indian Oil Corporation and the Petroleum Dealers Association reiterated that adequate fuel stocks exist. Citizens have been advised to ignore misleading social media messages as local stations extend supply hours to meet demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)