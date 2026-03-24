BJP Slams Himachal Congress for 'Anti-Common Man' Fuel Cess

The BJP has strongly condemned the Himachal Pradesh Congress government's new Rs 5 cess on fuel, calling it an 'anti-common man' measure that undermines the state's financial well-being. The party claims this cess, coupled with increased VAT, unfairly pressures citizens, extracting over Rs 1,000 crore annually.

Referring to the Congress's pre-election assurances, BJP leaders criticized Rahul Gandhi's 'khatakhat model' of governance, stating it excessively burdens households with persistent tax hikes. The fuel price escalation affects various sectors, including transport and agriculture, intensifying financial strain amidst inflation.

BJP spokespersons have taken to social media, highlighting the Congress's failure to fulfill promises like reducing electricity costs and aiding women, while condemning the administration's alleged fiscal mismanagement. They demand an immediate rollback of the cess to alleviate economic pressure on the state's populace.