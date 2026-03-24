Rajasthan Congress Chief Warns of LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra accused the Centre of failing to prepare for potential LPG and petroleum shortages due to the West Asia crisis. He criticized the government's inaction, attributing domestic gas shortages and industrial impacts to a flawed foreign policy. The Congress plans a protest in Jaipur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday accused the central government of inadequate preparation for a looming LPG and petroleum products shortage amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Dotasra highlighted concerns initially raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and criticized the government's delayed acknowledgment of potential disruptions.
As industries and households feel the pinch, Dotasra announced a protest in Jaipur to demand corrective action, urging party units to strengthen grassroots engagement on public issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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