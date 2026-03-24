Rajasthan Congress Chief Warns of LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday accused the central government of inadequate preparation for a looming LPG and petroleum products shortage amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Dotasra highlighted concerns initially raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and criticized the government's delayed acknowledgment of potential disruptions.

As industries and households feel the pinch, Dotasra announced a protest in Jaipur to demand corrective action, urging party units to strengthen grassroots engagement on public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)