Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Chief Warns of LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra accused the Centre of failing to prepare for potential LPG and petroleum shortages due to the West Asia crisis. He criticized the government's inaction, attributing domestic gas shortages and industrial impacts to a flawed foreign policy. The Congress plans a protest in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:44 IST
Rajasthan Congress Chief Warns of LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday accused the central government of inadequate preparation for a looming LPG and petroleum products shortage amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Dotasra highlighted concerns initially raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and criticized the government's delayed acknowledgment of potential disruptions.

As industries and households feel the pinch, Dotasra announced a protest in Jaipur to demand corrective action, urging party units to strengthen grassroots engagement on public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026