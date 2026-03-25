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Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar gained strength as investors adjusted expectations about the Middle East conflict's duration. Tensions led to increased demand for safe-haven currencies, pushing the dollar index higher. Despite initial optimism from U.S.-Iran talks, markets remained cautious amid geopolitical risks and disruptions in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:48 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions
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The U.S. dollar experienced an uptick on Tuesday, fueled by investor concerns about prolonged conflict in the Middle East. The apprehension diminished Monday's optimistic market moves.

As tensions escalated, the U.S. announced plans to dispatch troops to the region, driving both the dollar and oil prices to session highs. Mesirow Currency Management's Uto Shinohara highlighted market sensitivity to geopolitical news.

Amid the heightened geopolitical and energy uncertainties, the dollar benefited from increased safe-haven demand, showcasing its strongest monthly performance since October. The conflict continued to affect global markets, with significant impacts on the energy trade and central bank rate expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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