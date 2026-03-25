Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar experienced an uptick on Tuesday, fueled by investor concerns about prolonged conflict in the Middle East. The apprehension diminished Monday's optimistic market moves.

As tensions escalated, the U.S. announced plans to dispatch troops to the region, driving both the dollar and oil prices to session highs. Mesirow Currency Management's Uto Shinohara highlighted market sensitivity to geopolitical news.

Amid the heightened geopolitical and energy uncertainties, the dollar benefited from increased safe-haven demand, showcasing its strongest monthly performance since October. The conflict continued to affect global markets, with significant impacts on the energy trade and central bank rate expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)