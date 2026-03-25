Explosive Discovery: Libya Oilfield Security Tightened After Missile Find

Libya's security authorities on Tuesday announced the recovery of two exploded projectiles from a damaged crude oil pipeline linked to the Sharara oilfield. The explosive remnants, identified as an M-62 Russian-made missile and a 130 mm rocket, were reported by the Tripoli-based interior ministry.

Following a recent fire at the pipeline, National Oil Corporation took swift action, rerouting oil via the El Feel pipeline to Mellitah port and through the Hamada pipeline to storage in Zawiya. Photos on the ministry's Facebook page displayed the site's secured state and the projectiles' remnants.

Engineers affirmed security protocols were executed, but the El Feel oilfield shutdown persists. Libya, grappling with oil production disruptions since Gaddafi's fall in 2011, sees Sharara as crucial, with capacities up to 320,000 bpd. The El Feel capacity ranges from 80,000 to 90,000 bpd under normal conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)