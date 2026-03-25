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Tata Power Transmits New Heights with UP Transmission Line Success

Tata Power has successfully commissioned two key transmission lines in Uttar Pradesh. This marks the completion of all Extra High Voltage circuits under the SEUPPTCL project, enhancing power transmission capacity with over 4,000 MW. This expansion is part of Resurgent Power Ventures' efforts to stabilize stressed power assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:05 IST
Tata Power Transmits New Heights with UP Transmission Line Success
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Tata Power has achieved a significant milestone by successfully commissioning two crucial transmission lines in Uttar Pradesh: the 400 Kilovolt (Kv) Tanda–Gonda and the 400kV Gonda–Basti double-circuit lines, spanning an impressive 154 circuit kilometres.

With this development, the company has completed all Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission lines and substations under the South East UP Power Transmission Company Limited (SEUPPTCL) project. The newly completed network includes three 765 kV lines, fourteen 400 kV lines, and three substations, totaling a 3460 MVA transformation capacity.

This expansion allows for the safe evacuation of over 4,000 MW of thermal power generated within Uttar Pradesh, further expanding Tata Power's operational transmission network to 5,466 circuit kilometres, while another 1,863 circuit kilometres are under construction. The SEUPPTCL project is part of Resurgent Power Ventures, focusing on resolving stressed assets within the sector.

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