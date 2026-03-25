Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Mandatory Singing of 'Vande Mataram'

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea against a home ministry circular urging the singing of 'Vande Mataram'. The plea claimed potential discrimination, but the bench deemed it premature and vague, emphasizing that the directive allows freedom to sing or not to sing the national song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:17 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Mandatory Singing of 'Vande Mataram'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging a home ministry circular that advocated singing the national song 'Vande Mataram' at official events. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, found the plea premature and based on unfounded discrimination fears.

Appearing for the petitioner, Muhammed Sayeed Noori, Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde argued against the perceived mandatory nature of the circular, highlighting the potential compulsion felt by those of various faiths. However, the justices clarified that the advisory allows individuals the choice to sing or refrain from singing.

The bench suggested that the case could only be revisited if any coercive action based on the circular was implemented, noting that the current petition arose from speculative concerns rather than any legal breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026