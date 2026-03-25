Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Mandatory Singing of 'Vande Mataram'

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging a home ministry circular that advocated singing the national song 'Vande Mataram' at official events. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, found the plea premature and based on unfounded discrimination fears.

Appearing for the petitioner, Muhammed Sayeed Noori, Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde argued against the perceived mandatory nature of the circular, highlighting the potential compulsion felt by those of various faiths. However, the justices clarified that the advisory allows individuals the choice to sing or refrain from singing.

The bench suggested that the case could only be revisited if any coercive action based on the circular was implemented, noting that the current petition arose from speculative concerns rather than any legal breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)