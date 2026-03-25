Vijayan's Stand: Protecting Kerala’s People and Traditions Amid Central Laws

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday, reassured high-range communities of his administration's commitment to safeguarding their lives under challenging central legal frameworks, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Speaking at a press conference in Kanjirappally, Vijayan countered the opposition's allegations of autocratic rehabilitation processes in Wayanad's landslide-hit areas, emphasizing the state's inclusive approach.

Vijayan identified the human-wildlife conflict as a pressing social concern and criticized the Centre for not amending restrictive wildlife protection laws. Despite hurdles, he stated Kerala has improved compensation and support measures for victims. In Wayanad, rehabilitation efforts were community-driven, he noted, labeling the opposition's withdrawal from commitments as failure to act constructively.

Highlighting the robustness of Kerala's governance, Vijayan praised development projects executed by KIIFB, rebuffing claims of corruption and attributing Kerala's public support to the government's integrity. He also spotlighted measures benefiting the rubber sector, attributing farmers' woes to national policies, while announcing new investments for a rubber products hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)