Sanasar Valley Blossoms: Tourists Flock to Witness Tulip Garden Transformation

Sanasar Valley in Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a surge in tourist activity as spring ushers in a wave of visitors eager to witness its natural splendor. The clearing of snow from the Patnitop-Sanasar road has paved the way for tourists to flock to this picturesque destination.

One of the main attractions for travelers is the expansive Tulip garden, which has become a focal point for those journeying through the Patnitop-Sanasar route. Locals have noted a significant influx of families arriving to engage in outdoor activities such as horseback riding, ziplining, and children's games, adding to the region's allure.

Local stakeholders, including boatmen and hoteliers, are preparing for a busy season, hoping to offset the economic challenges faced last year due to natural disasters and regional unrest. Authorities have confirmed that Sanasar's Tulip garden, home to over 2 lakh flowers of 25 varieties, will soon open to the public, enhancing the valley's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)