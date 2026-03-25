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Sanasar Valley Blossoms: Tourists Flock to Witness Tulip Garden Transformation

With spring's arrival and the reopening of Patnitop-Sanasar road, tourists return to Sanasar Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The blooming Tulip garden attracts many, alongside a myriad of family-friendly outdoor activities. Local stakeholders anticipate a bustling season, aiming to recover from last year's challenging economic period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:26 IST
Sanasar Valley Blossoms: Tourists Flock to Witness Tulip Garden Transformation
Sanasar valley in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanasar Valley in Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a surge in tourist activity as spring ushers in a wave of visitors eager to witness its natural splendor. The clearing of snow from the Patnitop-Sanasar road has paved the way for tourists to flock to this picturesque destination.

One of the main attractions for travelers is the expansive Tulip garden, which has become a focal point for those journeying through the Patnitop-Sanasar route. Locals have noted a significant influx of families arriving to engage in outdoor activities such as horseback riding, ziplining, and children's games, adding to the region's allure.

Local stakeholders, including boatmen and hoteliers, are preparing for a busy season, hoping to offset the economic challenges faced last year due to natural disasters and regional unrest. Authorities have confirmed that Sanasar's Tulip garden, home to over 2 lakh flowers of 25 varieties, will soon open to the public, enhancing the valley's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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