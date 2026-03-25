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Binghatti Holding Surges Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Binghatti Holding's construction operations remain unaffected by current geopolitical tensions. Cancellation rates continue to be historically low at under 1%. The company maintains robust sales momentum, averaging AED 500 million in weekly sales, consistent with figures before recent geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:18 IST
Binghatti Holding Surges Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Binghatti Holding has announced that its construction operations remain fully operational and on schedule, despite increased geopolitical tensions. The company's spokesperson highlighted that cancellation rates are remarkably low, consistent with historical levels of below 1%.

Furthermore, Binghatti Holding has sustained its strong sales momentum. Since the onset of recent geopolitical tensions, weekly sales have averaged AED 500 million, broadly aligning with figures observed before these developments.

This achievement underscores the company's resilience and strategic planning, allowing it to navigate challenges without significant disruption.

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