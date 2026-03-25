China Criticizes Mexico's Trade Barriers
The Chinese Commerce Ministry has criticized Mexico for implementing trade measures such as tariff increases, which it views as trade and investment barriers. This statement was part of China's conclusion to an investigation into these measures and their impact on bilateral trade relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:51 IST
The Chinese Commerce Ministry has concluded an investigation into Mexico's recent trade measures against China, including tariff increases, labeling them as trade and investment barriers.
On Wednesday, a ministry spokesperson criticized these measures, expressing concern about their impact on the bilateral economic relationship and potential escalation of trade tensions.
The ministry urged Mexico to reconsider its policies, signaling the need for dialogue to resolve these issues and promote mutual economic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)