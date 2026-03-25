Left Menu

China Criticizes Mexico's Trade Barriers

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has criticized Mexico for implementing trade measures such as tariff increases, which it views as trade and investment barriers. This statement was part of China's conclusion to an investigation into these measures and their impact on bilateral trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:51 IST
China Criticizes Mexico's Trade Barriers

The Chinese Commerce Ministry has concluded an investigation into Mexico's recent trade measures against China, including tariff increases, labeling them as trade and investment barriers.

On Wednesday, a ministry spokesperson criticized these measures, expressing concern about their impact on the bilateral economic relationship and potential escalation of trade tensions.

The ministry urged Mexico to reconsider its policies, signaling the need for dialogue to resolve these issues and promote mutual economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026