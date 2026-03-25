The Middle East's Oil & Gas Rebuild Race Post-Conflict

As the dust begins to settle from the U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Iran, a new kind of competition is emerging over the future of the Middle East's oil and gas infrastructure. With at least 40 energy assets severely damaged, international firms are eyeing contracts to rebuild the crucial industry links.

Engineering behemoths like Halliburton and Exxon Mobil are gearing up for a lucrative wave of projects aimed at repairing pipelines and refineries. These firms, along with regional giants like Saudi Aramco and Iran's own Mapna Group, are expected to play pivotal roles in the region's recovery.

Aside from oil and gas, the reconstruction extends to ports and utility systems devastated in the conflict. A comprehensive rebuild is crucial for restoring normalcy, particularly through key pathways like the Strait of Hormuz, breathing life back into one of the world's vital energy arteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)