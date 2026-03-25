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Will Shakib Al Hasan Return for Bangladesh's Cricket Future?

Habibul Bashar, the new chairman of selectors for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, expresses hope for veteran cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's return. Despite Shakib's relocation to the USA due to political turmoil, Bashar plans for his return by 2027, emphasizing the importance of preparation for a long-term comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:15 IST
Will Shakib Al Hasan Return for Bangladesh's Cricket Future?
Shakib Al Hasan
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a recent development, Habibul Bashar, newly appointed as the chairman of selectors for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, voiced his desire for star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to make a comeback to the national team. Bashar envisions Shakib playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shakib, currently residing in the USA after being exiled due to political unrest, has his participation suspended by an interim government. Bashar's remarks come as a conciliatory gesture, considering the seasoned player's potential return.

The cricket board aims for Shakib's involvement beyond one series, focusing on long-term goals. However, his immediate inclusion seems impractical as he requires preparation for the upcoming home series against New Zealand beginning April 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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