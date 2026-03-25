Will Shakib Al Hasan Return for Bangladesh's Cricket Future?

In a recent development, Habibul Bashar, newly appointed as the chairman of selectors for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, voiced his desire for star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to make a comeback to the national team. Bashar envisions Shakib playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shakib, currently residing in the USA after being exiled due to political unrest, has his participation suspended by an interim government. Bashar's remarks come as a conciliatory gesture, considering the seasoned player's potential return.

The cricket board aims for Shakib's involvement beyond one series, focusing on long-term goals. However, his immediate inclusion seems impractical as he requires preparation for the upcoming home series against New Zealand beginning April 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)