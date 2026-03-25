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Grand Consecration: Tamil Nadu's Tallest Hanuman Idol Unveiled

A 37-foot Hanuman idol was consecrated in Melur, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, marking a devotional milestone. The event featured sacred rituals, including Yagasala poojas and Vedic chants, culminating in a ceremonial procession. Thousands attended, drawn by the spiritually significant Maha Kumbabhishekam celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:10 IST
Grand Consecration: Tamil Nadu's Tallest Hanuman Idol Unveiled
Maha Kumbabhishekam of 37-foot tall Hanuman temple in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark religious event, a towering 37-foot Hanuman idol was consecrated at Melur near Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, marking it as the tallest statue of its kind in the state.

The grand ceremony, known as the Maha Kumbabhishekam, was held today following extensive renovations and temple work. Rituals began on March 21 with the arrival of sacred water from holy rivers, heralding the start of Yagasala poojas. This morning, the fifth phase featured Vedic chanting and Divya Prabandham recitations, concluding with the Poornahuti ceremony. Then, a sacred procession progressed from the Yagasala, and holy water was ceremonially poured over the kalasams of the temple's towers.

Simultaneously, elaborate rituals such as Maha Samprokshanam, Kumbha Prokshanam, and Prana Pratishta were performed. Following these, an abhishekam of the Hanuman idol took place, adorned with gold ornaments and floral offerings. Celebrated sculptors from Tiruvarur crafted the intricate decorations. The ceremony attracted thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu, united in reverence and devotion. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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