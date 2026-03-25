Reviving Fallow Lands: Community Farming Revolution in Sanquelim

Sanquelim constituency in North Goa is witnessing an agricultural renaissance as farmers unite under a government-led community farming initiative. This program, spearheaded by the State Directorate of Agriculture, aims to bolster sustainable farming through shared responsibility and resource management.

In the villages of Surla and Kudne, farmers have embraced coordinated planning, improved water management, and shared mechanisation to enhance agricultural efficiency. With collective efforts, they have not only rejuvenated fallow lands but also cut individual costs by sharing machinery and practices, marking a significant advancement in local farming techniques.

Farmers like Yashwant Gaonkar and Santosh Mavlingkar have acknowledged the project as transformative. Reviving lands left unused for years, the collective farming initiative has thrived due to substantive government support, promising better yields and economic returns for participants.