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India's Dairy Surge: Aiming for FMD-Free Status

India's milk production soared by nearly 70% over the past 11 years, projected to reach 248 million tonnes by 2024-25. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh underscores the country's largest milk production status. Efforts are underway to eliminate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), crucial for enhancing export opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:59 IST
India's Dairy Surge: Aiming for FMD-Free Status
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Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh revealed on Wednesday that India's milk production has increased by approximately 70% over the past 11 years, projected to reach 248 million tonnes by 2024-25. Singh, answering questions in the Rajya Sabha, also stressed the goal of achieving Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free status within three years.

As the world's leading milk producer, India has seen its milk production jump from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15. The productivity per animal has also improved significantly, rising from 1,648 kg per animal annually to 2,251 kg. However, Singh highlighted that FMD remains a barrier to exporting dairy products to developed countries.

The Indian government has intensified efforts to combat FMD and Brucellosis outbreaks, significantly reducing occurrence rates through extensive vaccination programs. The nation's comprehensive animal health initiatives aim for FMD certification from the World Organisation for Animal Health, crucial for boosting international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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