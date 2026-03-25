Dutch Gas Storage Crisis: A Race Against Time Before Winter

In a troubling development, gas storage levels in the Netherlands have dropped to 5.8% of their capacity, marking the lowest point in at least a decade, according to Gasunie. The decline is exacerbated by supply cuts from the Middle East and soaring prices, creating uncertainty over whether the market will be able to refill reserves by November.

Gasunie's spokesperson noted that high prices make it commercially unattractive for companies to refill gas stores. This has resulted in the Netherlands having the lowest gas storage levels in the EU, significantly lagging the EU average of 28%, as reported by Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen recently urged EU nations to proactively fill stores to avoid future crises, suggesting a temporary reduction in fill targets due to potential price spikes. While immediate gas supply concerns are absent, the government has tasked state-owned EBN to ensure storage targets are met by utilizing a substantial loan facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)