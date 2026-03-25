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Anticipatory Bail Granted to Swami Avimukteshwaranand and Disciple in Harassment Case

The Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple, Swami Mukundanand Giri, in a sexual harassment case. The order followed an FIR from Jhunsi Police and appeals arguing the allegations were false. Their arrest was stayed, reaffirming their claims of innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:35 IST
Anticipatory Bail Granted to Swami Avimukteshwaranand and Disciple in Harassment Case
Allahabad High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant legal development, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple, Swami Mukundanand Giri, amid allegations of sexual harassment. The ruling was delivered by Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha, following thorough deliberations.

The legal battle traces back to an FIR lodged at Jhunsi Police Station after directives from the ADJ (Rape and POCSO Special Court) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia. The application, filed under Section 173(4), was initiated by Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya, raising serious allegations.

Following the High Court's decision to stay their arrest, Swami Avimukteshwaranand defended the verdict, emphasizing the case's alleged fabrication. At a press conference, he expressed his belief in the court's inclination toward truth, highlighting the perceived judicial validation of their claims of innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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