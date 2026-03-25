Reconstructing the Middle East: A New Era of Opportunity

As the dust from the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran begins to settle, the focus shifts to the rebuilding of the heavily damaged energy infrastructure in the Middle East. Numerous firms are eager to capitalize on the lucrative contracts that will follow the havoc wrought by weeks of conflict.

Multinational engineering conglomerates are lining up to aid in the restoration of pipelines, refineries, and shipping lanes. Major players include U.S. giants SLB, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford, alongside regional heavyweights like Iran's Khatam-al Anbiya Construction and Mapna Group.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring vital utilities are critical to the recovery process. A concerted global effort will be required to restore stability to a region crucial to the global energy supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)