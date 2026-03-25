Hengrui Pharmaceuticals' Profit Misses Expectations Amid Licensing Deals Shift

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, China's leading drug manufacturer, fell short of market expectations in its fourth-quarter profit reports. Despite efforts to increase innovative drug sales and engage in global licensing deals, profits were negatively impacted as revenues from generic drugs declined due to China's bulk-buying programs.

In a strategic move, Hengrui signed a licensing agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for its cancer drug, trastuzumab rezetecan, which included an $18 million upfront payment. This is part of a broader strategy that included similar partnerships with international companies like Merck and GSK.

Despite an annual profit increase of 21.69% to 7.71 billion yuan, the fourth-quarter net profit was recorded at 1.96 billion yuan, missing the 2.7 billion yuan forecast by analysts at HSBC Qianhai Securities, highlighting the challenges faced as the company manages shifts in revenue streams.