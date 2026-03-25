Escape and Arrest: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's Controversial Timeline
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's arrest in Gwalior follows his escape from Punjab authorities amid rape charges. As the sixth AAP MLA detained since the current government took office, Pathanmajra's case adds to the party's controversies. His arrest involved a complex operation and sparks conversations about political conspiracies.
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In a significant development, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was arrested in Gwalior by Punjab Police over six months after fleeing custody amid serious accusations, including rape. Pathanmajra is the sixth legislator from the ruling party to face arrest under the current regime.
His arrest followed meticulous tracking via a hotel Wi-Fi connection linked to his UK-based mobile number. Following this lead, a joint police team arrested Pathanmajra along with three associates. He was promptly produced before a Patiala court, which ordered a four-day police remand.
This arrest follows a series of controversies surrounding AAP MLAs in Punjab, highlighting claims of political conspiracies against Pathanmajra. In media appearances, Pathanmajra alleged political targeting by party leaders, suggesting a rift within the AAP's leadership ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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