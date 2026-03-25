Left Menu

Escape and Arrest: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's Controversial Timeline

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's arrest in Gwalior follows his escape from Punjab authorities amid rape charges. As the sixth AAP MLA detained since the current government took office, Pathanmajra's case adds to the party's controversies. His arrest involved a complex operation and sparks conversations about political conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:15 IST
Escape and Arrest: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra's Controversial Timeline
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was arrested in Gwalior by Punjab Police over six months after fleeing custody amid serious accusations, including rape. Pathanmajra is the sixth legislator from the ruling party to face arrest under the current regime.

His arrest followed meticulous tracking via a hotel Wi-Fi connection linked to his UK-based mobile number. Following this lead, a joint police team arrested Pathanmajra along with three associates. He was promptly produced before a Patiala court, which ordered a four-day police remand.

This arrest follows a series of controversies surrounding AAP MLAs in Punjab, highlighting claims of political conspiracies against Pathanmajra. In media appearances, Pathanmajra alleged political targeting by party leaders, suggesting a rift within the AAP's leadership ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026