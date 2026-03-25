Balancing the Energy Shock: Germany's Economic Response

In a parliamentary session, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed the country's ongoing efforts to cope with the energy shock precipitated by the Iran conflict. He acknowledged potential government interventions but highlighted financial limitations.

Merz noted that while certain measures are under consideration, public finances could not cover price hikes in all sectors. The chancellor's remarks underscored the balance between governmental intervention and fiscal responsibility.

As Germany navigates these challenges, Merz emphasized the importance of strategic actions to mitigate economic impacts without overburdening the federal budget.