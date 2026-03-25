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Delhi High Court Unveils Hunt for Virtual Contempt Threats

The Delhi High Court has ordered police to locate a man threatening judges during virtual hearings. Despite non-bailable warrants, Adeeshwar Singhal remains at large. Authorities are tasked with tracking him via his IP address, while the FRRO prevents his exit from India until the next hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:41 IST
Delhi High Court Unveils Hunt for Virtual Contempt Threats
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stand against a man accused of threatening judges during virtual sessions. The Court has instructed the Delhi Police to locate Adeeshwar Singhal, who has been making threatening remarks during these proceedings, and present him before the bench at the next scheduled date.

Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja issued fresh non-bailable warrants for Singhal, who, despite prior orders, failed to appear in person. His continued disparagement of judges and the judicial institution, along with direct threats during hearings, has exacerbated his contempt charges.

The bench confirmed Singhal's current location in Maharashtra and mandated that he be prevented from leaving the country. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) is tasked with ensuring his compliance. Additionally, the Court instructed that the proceedings be recorded, with the Ministry of External Affairs ensuring protocol adherence ahead of the next hearing on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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