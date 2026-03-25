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Deepening Ties: India and Russia's Cordial Meeting

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, discussing various mutual interests. The meeting, held in a warm atmosphere, highlighted the strong, long-standing relationship between India and Russia, with both parties committed to deepening these ties through continued cooperation and goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:53 IST
Deepening Ties: India and Russia's Cordial Meeting
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In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov visited Lok Bhavan to confer with Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the dialogue unfolded in a warm atmosphere, underscoring the enduring and friendly relationship between India and Russia.

Highlighting the collaborative spirit, Kataria noted on social media that the session reinforced commitments to further deepen the robust partnership shared by the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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