Deepening Ties: India and Russia's Cordial Meeting

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov visited Lok Bhavan to confer with Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday.

According to an official release, the dialogue unfolded in a warm atmosphere, underscoring the enduring and friendly relationship between India and Russia.

Highlighting the collaborative spirit, Kataria noted on social media that the session reinforced commitments to further deepen the robust partnership shared by the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)