Senegal's AFCON Triumph Contested: Battle Heads to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has escalated their fight to retain their African Cup of Nations title to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This move follows a controversial decision overturning their win against Morocco, after Senegal protested a penalty decision.

The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) appeal board declared a 3-0 victory for Morocco, a decision the FSF hopes to reverse. The federation's appeal requests the CAF decision be set aside, declaring Senegal the winners, and seeks a suspension on the appeal brief's submission deadline until full grounds are provided.

This appeal, now under the examination of a CAS Arbitral Panel, follows the Senegalese government's call for an inquiry into the title's removal. FSF's legal team will brief the media in Paris on Thursday, marking a critical step in their legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)