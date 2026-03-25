Bihar Introduces Dynamic Pricing for Smart Meter Users

The Bihar government has implemented a Time of Day (ToD) scheme, changing the electricity pricing structure for consumers equipped with smart meters, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

Under the new ToD tariff, electricity rates will rise during peak hours from 5 pm to 11 pm, and fall during off-peak periods from 9 am to 5 pm, as confirmed by Energy Department Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. Consumers will enjoy a rebate of up to 20% for daytime electricity consumption.

The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved this dynamic pricing model to encourage the shift of electricity demand from peak to off-peak hours, thus optimizing the system's load factor and managing demand more efficiently.