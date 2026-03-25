Safeguarding the Game: Bengaluru Prepares for IPL Opener

Bengaluru is gearing up for the grand opening of the IPL 2026 at Chinnaswamy stadium on March 28, with stringent safety measures in place.

Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized that police, KSCA, and venue authorities have made comprehensive arrangements to prevent any reoccurrence of last year's tragic stampede.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission's recommendations have been implemented, ensuring both short and long-term improvements for spectator safety and event management.