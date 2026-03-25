Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Decades-Old Classmates' Rape Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Khem Kumar, a 57-year-old man accused of rape, due to significant delays and inconsistencies in the complainant's account. This decision underscores the complexities involved in the case, with the allegations stemming from an incident that reportedly occurred in May 2023.

Justice Prateek Jalan highlighted the two-and-a-half-year delay in lodging the FIR, filed in December 2025, as a critical factor. He also noted the absence of sexual assault claims in previous complaints, contrasting them with the accusations in the latest FIR. The court imposed conditions for bail, including a bond of Rs 40,000 and one surety of the same amount.

The prosecutrix, a well-educated woman in her 50s, alleged she was raped by her former classmate under the pretense of marriage. However, the court emphasized the need to examine allegations like the accused's purported professional status and marital status at trial, as these factors were presented as influences in the complainant's delayed reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)