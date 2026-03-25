Left Menu

India Gears Up for Clash with Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship Opener

India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF U20 Championship. With only two group matches, India aims to secure a semifinal spot with an initial win. India U20 coach Mahesh Gawali emphasizes the importance of discipline and composure against a determined Pakistani side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:32 IST
India Gears Up for Clash with Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

India is preparing for a high-stakes match against Pakistan in their SAFF U20 Championship opener on Thursday. Arriving on Monday, India finds itself in a competitive group alongside Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A win is crucial, as Bangladesh has already defeated Pakistan 2-0, thrusting India into a potentially decisive game. India will face Bangladesh on Saturday, adding to the importance of their opening fixture.

India U20 coach Mahesh Gawali underlined the need for focus, discipline, and composure. India, a tournament favorite, seeks to live up to expectations, having secured the title four times previously. The championship also acts as preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026