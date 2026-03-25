India Gears Up for Clash with Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship Opener

India is preparing for a high-stakes match against Pakistan in their SAFF U20 Championship opener on Thursday. Arriving on Monday, India finds itself in a competitive group alongside Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A win is crucial, as Bangladesh has already defeated Pakistan 2-0, thrusting India into a potentially decisive game. India will face Bangladesh on Saturday, adding to the importance of their opening fixture.

India U20 coach Mahesh Gawali underlined the need for focus, discipline, and composure. India, a tournament favorite, seeks to live up to expectations, having secured the title four times previously. The championship also acts as preparation for the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers.