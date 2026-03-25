India's Inflation Target: Balancing Growth with Price Stability

The Indian government has once again instructed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side, extending the mandate for another five years ending March 2031. This decision, originally instituted in 2016, reflects a commitment to stabilize prices and manage economic growth.

A government notification, issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, confirmed the continuation of this inflation-targeting framework, emphasizing its importance in the face of global and domestic economic transformations. The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is tasked with determining the policy rate to achieve this target.

Retail inflation in India has experienced fluctuations, particularly during the pandemic and geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As the next review of the target looms, effective from April 2026, discussions are underway to assess the framework's adaptability to maintain economic stability and credibility.