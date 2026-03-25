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Trump's Rescheduled China Summit Amidst Tensions

President Donald Trump is set to attend a rescheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14-15. Originally planned for later this month, the trip was postponed due to Trump's involvement in the US and Israeli efforts against Iran, despite ongoing conflicts and ceasefire efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:28 IST
Trump's Rescheduled China Summit Amidst Tensions
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President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14-15, according to the White House. The meeting was initially scheduled for later this month but was postponed.

Trump delayed the trip to remain in Washington, focusing on the US and Israeli military campaign against Iran. Despite ongoing hostilities, the Republican president announced the new summit dates.

While the conflict in Iran continues, the US continues to urge Tehran to accept a ceasefire proposal, while maintaining diplomatic engagements with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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