Pat Cummins Eyes IPL Return Amid Recovery Journey

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is showing signs of making a swift recovery from his recent back injury. Speaking on a podcast, as per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins expressed hope of rejoining the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by mid-season. Despite his injury setbacks, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain is optimistic about his return.

Cummins, who has begun bowling again in the nets, admitted that he would miss the opening matches of the IPL but targets a return as the season progresses. 'The IPL is starting soon. I won't make the start of that, but it shouldn't be too long before I'm back out there playing,' he stated.

The Hyderabad franchise has meanwhile assigned Ishan Kishan as the interim captain for IPL 2026. The team plans to welcome Cummins back when he completes his rehabilitation schedule, designed for a safe return to competitive cricket after previous injuries impacted his international playtime.

(With inputs from agencies.)