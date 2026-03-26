Odisha's Battle Against Maoists and Gender Violence: A Turning Point

In a bold statement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared that the Maoist threat in the state will be history by the end of the month. With 27 rebels eliminated and 77 having surrendered since early 2025, Odisha's police have made significant headway against insurgent activities.

Majhi also addressed the issue of violence against women, stating that his government adopts a zero-tolerance approach. Despite a nearly stable rate of crimes against women compared to previous governments, he highlighted notable decreases in rape, murder, robbery, and riot cases under his administration's tenure.

Criticizing the opposition, Majhi attributed previous failures in handling gender violence to inadequate governance. Under his leadership, the conviction rates for crimes against women have seen a striking improvement. Majhi assured that offenders would face justice under the current administration's robust law enforcement policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)