Maharashtra Legislature Session Prorogued: Key Bills Passed

In a significant legislative update, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma prorogued the state legislature following a six-week budget session. The session commenced on February 23 and witnessed the introduction and passage of pivotal legislation, including the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill.

The prorogation was formally announced in the assembly by Speaker Rahul Narwekar and in the council by Chairman Ram Shinde. This move concludes a session marked by extensive discussions and notable legislative advancements.

The state legislature is scheduled to reconvene on June 22, where further legislative activities are anticipated, following the momentum of the recently concluded session.

(With inputs from agencies.)