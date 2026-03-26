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Maharashtra Legislature Session Prorogued: Key Bills Passed

Maharashtra's Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has prorogued both Houses of the state legislature, concluding a six-week budget session. The session, which started on February 23, saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill. The legislature will reconvene on June 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:16 IST
Maharashtra Legislature Session Prorogued: Key Bills Passed
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In a significant legislative update, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma prorogued the state legislature following a six-week budget session. The session commenced on February 23 and witnessed the introduction and passage of pivotal legislation, including the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill.

The prorogation was formally announced in the assembly by Speaker Rahul Narwekar and in the council by Chairman Ram Shinde. This move concludes a session marked by extensive discussions and notable legislative advancements.

The state legislature is scheduled to reconvene on June 22, where further legislative activities are anticipated, following the momentum of the recently concluded session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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