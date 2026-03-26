Belgian Police Dismantle Major Migrant Smuggling Network

Belgian police have successfully dismantled a significant migrant smuggling network that spanned operations across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany, according to the Belgian federal prosecutor's office on Wednesday.

During the operation, police seized essential smuggling supplies including dinghies, engines, life jackets, cash, and weapons, highlighting the network's extensive reach and preparation.

Authorities have also arrested four suspects in Germany. These individuals are scheduled for extradition to Belgium where they will face trial in the city of Bruges.

(With inputs from agencies.)