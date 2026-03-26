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West Bengal Celebrates Ram Navami: Calls for 'Ram Rajya'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari mark Ram Navami with aspirations for peace and 'Ram Rajya'. Banerjee emphasizes peace, prosperity, and development, while Adhikari leads a rally for governance and safety. Security heightened amidst the region's cultural celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:30 IST
West Bengal Celebrates Ram Navami: Calls for 'Ram Rajya'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her well wishes on Ram Navami, emphasizing a celebration marked by peace, prosperity, and development. She took to social media platform X to convey her hopes for a successful and peaceful observance of this significant festival.

Meanwhile, the state's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari spearheaded a rally in Bhabanipur, advocating for the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in the state. His rallying cry highlighted the need for good governance, women's safety, youth employment, and efforts to curb infiltration as pivotal issues ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

As festivities unfolded, enhanced security arrangements were seen in regions such as Howrah by groups like the Anjani Putra Sena, ensuring a safe celebration of the festival. The nine-day Navratri festival holds immense cultural importance in India, culminating in Ram Navami, which honors Lord Ram's birth and sees widespread devotion and ritual observance, particularly in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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