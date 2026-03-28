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Congress Gears Up for West Bengal Assembly Elections

Top Congress leaders convened to discuss candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. The meeting, attended by prominent party figures, focused on strategizing for the two-phase elections occurring on April 23 and 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:04 IST
Congress Gears Up for West Bengal Assembly Elections
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In a strategic move ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, leading Congress figures gathered for an intensive candidate discussion on Saturday. The high-level meeting of the Central Election Committee was presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Noteworthy participants included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and ex-West Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Discussions were augmented by valuable inputs from CEC members like Ambika Soni and Salman Khurshid.

With elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, Congress is setting its sights on victory. Votes are set to be counted on May 4, a date expectantly eyed by all political players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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