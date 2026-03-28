Congress Gears Up for West Bengal Assembly Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, leading Congress figures gathered for an intensive candidate discussion on Saturday. The high-level meeting of the Central Election Committee was presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Noteworthy participants included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and ex-West Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Discussions were augmented by valuable inputs from CEC members like Ambika Soni and Salman Khurshid.

With elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, Congress is setting its sights on victory. Votes are set to be counted on May 4, a date expectantly eyed by all political players.

(With inputs from agencies.)