BJD MP Urges Unity, Dialogue Amid Intensifying West Asia Tensions

In a bid to calm mounting tensions in West Asia, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra stressed the importance of political unity and constructive dialogue. The recent all-party meeting aimed at reassuring political factions while sending a consolidated message of peace and stability.

During an interview with ANI, Patra revealed the meeting's dual focus: energy security and geopolitical diplomacy. With inputs from the Petroleum Minister and External Affairs Minister, the discussion outlined India's preparedness in terms of oil and natural gas availability, assuring stakeholders of the nation's stability despite the crisis.

Patra underscored the necessity for the United States, Israel, and Iran to engage in open dialogue to de-escalate tensions. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, further solidifying unified political support and emphasizing India's readiness to handle the crisis as briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

(With inputs from agencies.)