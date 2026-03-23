PM Modi Warns of Prolonged West Asia Crisis, Assures Safeguards for Indians, Energy Security and Economy

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on the escalating conflict in West Asia, describing it as a serious and evolving global crisis with far-reaching implications for India’s economy, energy security, and national safety. Emphasising the urgency of de-escalation, he called for a unified national response, stating that “the whole world is urging all parties for the earliest possible resolution of this crisis.”

Crisis Enters Third Week, Raises Global Alarm

Highlighting that the conflict has persisted for over three weeks, the Prime Minister underscored its devastating impact on human lives and global economic stability. He noted that the region’s strategic importance—both as a hub of global energy supplies and a key maritime trade corridor—has amplified the scale of disruption.

For India, the stakes are particularly high. The Prime Minister pointed out that the country maintains extensive trade ties with nations in the region and depends significantly on West Asia for crude oil, gas, and fertilizers. Additionally, nearly one crore Indians living and working in Gulf countries, along with thousands of Indian seafarers, remain directly exposed to the crisis.

Massive Evacuation Effort: Over 3.75 Lakh Indians Brought Home

Detailing the government’s response, PM Modi informed Parliament that more than 3,75,000 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated since the outbreak of hostilities. This includes around 1,000 Indians from Iran, of whom over 700 are medical students.

He assured that all affected Indians have received assistance, with injured individuals being provided medical care and bereaved families supported during the crisis. The Prime Minister also revealed that he has personally engaged in multiple rounds of discussions with West Asian leaders, all of whom have assured the safety of Indian citizens.

24/7 Global Support System Activated

To ensure continuous assistance, the government has activated a robust consular support network:

24/7 control rooms and emergency helplines in India and affected countries

Continuous advisories issued by Indian missions abroad

Real-time communication channels for workers, students, and tourists

“These mechanisms are ensuring prompt information and assistance reaches every Indian in need,” the Prime Minister stated.

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions: Energy and Trade Under Pressure

A major concern highlighted in the address was the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which a substantial portion of India’s energy imports pass. The Prime Minister acknowledged that shipping through the route has become increasingly difficult, affecting supplies of oil, gas, and fertilizers.

Despite these challenges, he reassured that the government has taken proactive steps to maintain uninterrupted fuel availability across the country. “Continuous work has been done to ensure that petrol and diesel supplies remain smooth nationwide,” he said.

Strategic Energy Planning Pays Off

The Prime Minister credited India’s long-term energy diversification strategy for cushioning the impact of the crisis. Over the past decade:

Energy import sources expanded from 27 to 41 countries

Reduced dependency on any single region

Strengthened resilience against geopolitical shocks

“In today’s circumstances, the steps taken over the past decade regarding energy security have become even more relevant,” he remarked.

Strong Strategic Reserves and Refining Capacity

India’s preparedness is further reinforced by its growing strategic reserves. The Prime Minister informed the House that:

India holds over 53 lakh metric tonnes of Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR)

Capacity is being expanded to over 65 lakh metric tonnes

Additional reserves are maintained by oil companies

He also highlighted a significant increase in India’s refining capacity over the last 11 years, strengthening domestic processing capabilities.

Alternative Energy Push Reduces Import Burden

PM Modi emphasised that India’s push towards alternative energy sources has significantly reduced dependence on fossil fuels:

Ethanol blending increased from ~1% to nearly 20%, saving ~4.5 crore barrels of oil annually

Railway electrification saving ~180 crore litres of diesel each year

Metro network expanded from <250 km (2014) to ~1,100 km

Deployment of 15,000 electric buses across states

“The scale of work on alternative fuels will make India’s future even more secure,” he stated.

Renewable Energy Milestone: 250 GW Capacity Crossed

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s rapid progress in renewable energy:

Over 50% of installed power capacity now from renewable sources

Total renewable capacity exceeds 250 GW

Solar capacity surged from ~3 GW to 140 GW in 11 years

40 lakh rooftop solar installations completed

200 CBG plants operational under GOBARdhan scheme

He also noted new initiatives such as a Small Hydro Power Development Scheme adding 1,500 MW capacity and increased focus on nuclear energy.

Agriculture Shielded from Global Disruptions

Addressing concerns over agriculture, PM Modi assured that India has robust foodgrain stocks and contingency planning for Kharif sowing. He reiterated the government’s commitment to shielding farmers from global price shocks, citing past interventions where fertilizer prices were heavily subsidised.

Structural reforms include:

6 new urea plants adding 76 lakh metric tonnes capacity

Increased domestic production of DAP and NPKS fertilizers

Diversified fertilizer import sources

Promotion of Nano Urea and natural farming

Over 22 lakh solar pumps installed under PM-KUSUM

Diplomatic Push for Peace and Maritime Security

On the diplomatic front, India has consistently called for de-escalation and peaceful resolution. The Prime Minister reiterated that attacks on civilians, commercial shipping, and critical infrastructure are unacceptable.

He confirmed ongoing diplomatic engagement with global and regional leaders to ensure safe maritime passage and reduce tensions. “India is making continuous efforts for the safe passage of its ships even amidst the war environment,” he said.

Heightened National Security Vigilance

The Prime Minister also flagged internal security concerns, warning that hostile elements may attempt to exploit the situation. He informed Parliament that:

Coastal, border, and cyber security systems are on high alert

Strategic installations are under enhanced protection

Law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring developments

Call for Unity Amid Prolonged Uncertainty

Concluding his address, PM Modi cautioned that the global situation may remain challenging for an extended period. Drawing parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged citizens and governments to remain vigilant, united, and responsible.

He called for strict action against black-marketing, hoarding, and misinformation, appealing to state governments to ensure effective monitoring.

“When every government and every citizen walk together, we can face every challenge—this is our identity and our strength,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

India Prepares for Long Haul

The address outlined a comprehensive strategy—spanning diplomacy, economic resilience, energy security, and citizen safety—reflecting India’s preparedness to navigate one of the most complex geopolitical crises in recent times.