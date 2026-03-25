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Mamata Banerjee Slams Alleged Voter Roll Manipulation and Calls for Political Unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expresses deep concerns over alleged voter roll deletions, questioning the transparency of the process while accusing the BJP and Election Commission of unjust manipulations. She urges political unity to counter 'autocratic rule' ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:22 IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams Alleged Voter Roll Manipulation and Calls for Political Unity
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a forceful expression of discontent, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised critical issues regarding the alleged removal of bona fide voters from electoral rolls, casting doubt on the democratic process's integrity.

Banerjee accused the ruling party BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring to disenfranchise citizens, describing the relationship between them as a problematic nexus.

As assembly elections loom, Banerjee advocates for collective action among political parties to resist what she terms the establishment's autocratic tendencies, hoping to safeguard a fair election environment for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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