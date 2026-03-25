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Tribunal Denies Compensation in Ghaziabad Road Accident Case

A Delhi tribunal has dismissed a compensation claim by the parents of a 13-year-old boy who died in a Ghaziabad road accident. The case involved allegations of negligent driving by a bus driver, but evidence suggested the boy was at fault, leading to the dismissal of the claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:37 IST
Tribunal Denies Compensation in Ghaziabad Road Accident Case
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A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has rejected a compensation plea by the family of a 13-year-old boy who died in a 2022 road mishap in Ghaziabad. Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha concluded that negligence by the bus driver involved could not be proven.

The family filed a claim petition seeking 20 lakh rupees, asserting their son, Aamir, was fatally hit by a UPSRTC bus on Independence Day. However, the tribunal found insufficient proof to establish reckless driving by the driver.

Evidence reviewed suggested the boy might have dashed onto the road while chasing a kite. The tribunal emphasized the necessity of credible evidence for claims and ruled that the parents were not entitled to compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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