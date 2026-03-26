Chhattisgarh's Bird Flu Alert: Poultry Products Banned Amid Outbreak

In a decisive move, the Bilaspur district administration in Chhattisgarh has banned the sale of poultry products within a 10-kilometre radius of a government-run farm. This action follows the confirmation of Bird Flu at the facility, where around 5,500 chickens recently perished. Sanjay Agarwal, Bilaspur Collector, clarified that all measures are being implemented in line with established protocols.

The health crisis has prompted immediate medical interventions. Bilaspur's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Shubha Garewal, confirmed the availability of necessary medicines and initiation of antiviral treatments at the site. Surveillance is ongoing, with medication administered to any individuals showing symptoms. Public advice has been issued to avoid consuming chicken for 21 days as a precautionary measure.

The global spread of the H5N1 virus, which is highly contagious among birds, has raised alarms worldwide. The virus, deemed a significant health threat, risks mutating to infect humans, potentially leading to a pandemic. As per WHO guidelines, infected birds must be culled under strict safety procedures to curb further transmission. The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying in Haryana has been proactive, adhering to a national action plan aimed at comprehensive disease control.