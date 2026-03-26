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Political Allegations: Sachin Pilot Criticizes Pinarayi Vijayan and Modi's Similar Tactics

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot accuses Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sharing similar political strategies, alleging alignment between CPI(M) and BJP. He claims that the Kerala administration failed in economic progress and criticism of central policies, asserting it's a sign of political collusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:12 IST
Political Allegations: Sachin Pilot Criticizes Pinarayi Vijayan and Modi's Similar Tactics
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed political attack, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot has accused Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of employing similar political strategies. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi, Pilot suggested that the administrations of both leaders are not only tactic but strategic 'allies'.

Pilot further claimed that Vijayan refrains from criticizing central government policies and appears to target only opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. He accused the CPI(M) of being on friendly terms with the BJP, citing lack of action against CPI(M) by central agencies as evidence.

Additionally, he alleged financial mismanagement in Kerala, claiming that up to 95% of the state's funds are tied up in interest and loan repayments, with no significant industrial development. Pilot asserted that if UDF came to power, it would quickly implement key reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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