Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Malaysia's Talks in the Middle East

Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, announced that Malaysian vessels are now permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This development follows his discussions with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Turkey, and other regional powers.

In a televised address, Anwar expressed gratitude to Iran's president for the concession, highlighting the release of Malaysian oil tankers and their crews. 'We are facilitating their passage back home,' he stated.

Anwar emphasized the challenges in fostering Middle Eastern peace, noting Iran's reluctance due to a lack of security guarantees. He also outlined measures to mitigate oil supply disruptions, maintaining subsidies but reducing monthly fuel allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)