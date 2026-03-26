EU's Resilient Energy Amidst Global Turbulence

The European Union remains unaffected in terms of natural gas supply despite the upheaval in global energy markets due to the Iran conflict, confirmed European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen on Thursday.

Itkonen provided this assurance during a news briefing, emphasizing that no natural gas shortage exists for the EU.

To address concerns, the Commission convened a meeting with all 27 member states earlier on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation and ensure a stable and coordinated approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)