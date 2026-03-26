EU's Resilient Energy Amidst Global Turbulence
The European Union maintains a stable natural gas supply despite global energy market disruptions caused by the Iran war. European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen confirmed there are no issues. A meeting with the 27 member states was held to discuss the situation, ensuring coordinated response and stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union remains unaffected in terms of natural gas supply despite the upheaval in global energy markets due to the Iran conflict, confirmed European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen on Thursday.
Itkonen provided this assurance during a news briefing, emphasizing that no natural gas shortage exists for the EU.
To address concerns, the Commission convened a meeting with all 27 member states earlier on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation and ensure a stable and coordinated approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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