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DMK Criticizes BJP Over LPG Shortage and Foreign Policy Failures

The DMK criticized the BJP for the shortage of LPG cylinders, questioning the government's foreign policy effectiveness. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi criticized the AIADMK for not addressing public concerns. An urgent meeting was convened by the DMK, but they accuse the BJP of negligence and demand answers from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:18 IST
DMK Criticizes BJP Over LPG Shortage and Foreign Policy Failures
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The DMK has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP at the national level over the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage, accusing the government of foreign policy failures. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi emphasized that the central government should address citizens' concerns about resolving the fuel crisis.

Poyyamozhi also criticized the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He questioned whether Palaniswami would confront his 'masters in Delhi' regarding the issue, while accusing the AIADMK of sidelining public interest.

Despite the DMK government's proactive response, including an emergency meeting and a letter from Chief Minister M K Stalin to the Prime Minister, the opposition claims that the BJP's handling of the situation lacks initiative. The DMK demands accountability and immediate action from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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