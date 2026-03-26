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Tensions Escalate Over Donbas: U.S. Demands Ukraine Surrender for Security Guarantees

A senior Kremlin official expressed satisfaction at Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's remarks that the U.S. ties security guarantees to Ukraine relinquishing control of Donbas. Meanwhile, discussions between Moscow and Washington on economic cooperation continue amid strained relations and hostilities affecting Russia's energy exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:39 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Donbas: U.S. Demands Ukraine Surrender for Security Guarantees

A senior Kremlin official expressed contentment after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted that U.S. security guarantees are linked to Ukraine surrendering the Donbas region. The comment was made in an interview with Reuters. Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special envoy, conveyed this to reporters, noting the significance of Zelenskiy's acknowledgment.

Zelenskiy discussed the role of President Trump, amidst Israel-Iran tensions, pressurizing Kyiv to end the prolonged conflict triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. While recognizing the U.S. stance, he emphasized that Donbas remains integral to Ukraine's security needs, seeking robust international guarantees to prevent future Russian hostilities.

Simultaneously, talks between Moscow and Washington over economic cooperation are ongoing. Dmitriev remarked on the U.S. constructive stance in the EU's decision not to seize Russian assets for Ukraine's loan. However, he emphasized Russia's readiness for assertive actions if provoked, mentioning recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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