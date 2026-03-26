U.S. Reaffirms Support for Taiwan Amid Regional Tensions

The top U.S. envoy in Taiwan, Raymond Greene, delivered a message of reassurance, affirming U.S. support for Taiwan's defenses and energy security amid ongoing tensions due to the Iran war. Speaking before Taiwanese leaders, including President Lai Ching-te, Greene emphasized America's 'rock solid' commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act, which necessitates arms sales to the island.

Greene outlined the U.S. intention to help Taiwan forge a peaceful resolution with China, using dialogue and deterrence as crucial strategies. Highlighting Taiwan's focus on cost-effective defense systems, Greene underscored the importance of acquiring drones and missile defense systems to enhance Taiwan's military capabilities.

This statement comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in May, following delays due to the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, Greene also informed Taiwan about upcoming increases in U.S. crude oil and natural gas supplies, referencing a recent agreement between Taiwan's CPC and U.S. LNG exporter Cheniere Energy to double gas imports. He reiterated the U.S.'s readiness to support Taiwan's energy needs across various technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)